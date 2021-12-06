AirNav: Mount Semeru Eruption No Impact on Aviation

Jakarta, MINA – AirNav Indonesia stated that as of Saturday evening there was no significant impact of the eruption of Mount Semeru on the operation of flight navigation services in Surabaya, Denpasar, Semarang, Yogyakarta, and Solo.

“The results of the pilot report on the Wings Air plane that crossed to Denpasar that volcanic ash cannot be seen given the conditions covered by thick clouds as well as observations from Tower Abdul Rachman Saleh,” said Corporate Secretary of AirNav Indonesia Rosedi in a statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

He added that although there was no significant impact, AirNav Indonesia continued to take anticipatory steps.

AirNav Indonesia Surabaya Branch with ACC MATSC and JATSC and Denpasar Branch for the time being advised not to visit W-33/South of SBR.

Rosedi added that AirNav had coordinated with Abdul Rachman Saleh Airport and Juanda Airport to conduct a Paper Test.

“Currently, the results of the coordination of all planes going to the East (Denpasar, Lombok and Kupang) and vice versa are passed to North of SBR,” explained Rosedi.

He emphasized that AirNav Indonesia continues to coordinate with relevant aviation stakeholders and is on alert regarding the development of Mount Semeru eruption activities that have the potential to affect flight operational activities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)