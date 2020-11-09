Afghanistan Needs Female Teachers and Clerics from Indonesia

Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi received the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Indonesia H.E. Faizullah Zaki Ibrahim, in the living room of the Ministry of Religion, Monday (09/11) (Photo: Kemenag)

Jakarta, MINA – Ambassador of Afghanistan to Indonesia, H.E. Faizullah Zaki Ibrahim met with the Indonesian Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi at the Ministry of Religion office, Jakarta, Monday.

The Ambassador conveyed his greetings as well as handed over a letter from the Minister of Religion of Afghanistan to the Indonesian Minister of Religion.

His country hopes that Indonesia can send female teachers and scholars to teach in the country.

According to the Ambassador, the role of Indonesian women in the world of education and law is very much.

“So far, male teachers in Afghanistan, we hope there will be female teachers from Indonesia to teach there,” said Ambassador Zaki, according to the official statement from the Ministry of Religion received by MINA.

During the meeting, the Ambassador also said that the people of Afghanistan really appreciate Indonesia’s contribution to peace in Afghanistan.

“The contribution of peace for now is more difficult than the contribution of war. Therefore, the people of Afghanistan are very happy because there is a country that wants to contribute to peace, ”said Ambassador Zaki.

He explained that the Republic of Afghanistan has taken an important step in peace with the Taliban. The two sides have entered into a truce. More than 1,500 Taliban members have also been released. The Afghan people hope the peace process will continue to improve.

To the Minister of Religion, Ambassador Zaki also expressed his hope that Indonesia could discuss the condition of Afghanistan at the meeting of Ministers from Muslim countries which will take place in early December.

Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi welcomed the appreciation and hope from Afghanistan. He admitted that he would discuss the request of Indonesian female teachers and scholars for Afghanistan with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi has contributed to women in Afghanistan. President Jokowi has also visited there and is concerned about peace efforts in Afghanistan, “said the Minister of Religion.

Indonesia, said Fachrul, would be happy if it could participate in world peace efforts, including in Afghanistan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)