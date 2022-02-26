Adhan Exorcises Satan

By: KH Dr Ahmad Kusyairi Suhail, General Chairperson of the Indonesian Dai Association (IKADI)

Of course, it is very unfortunate that the statement of the Minister of Religion Yaqut Qoumas equates the sound of the call to prayer with the barking of a dog.

In the science of ushul fiqh, this kind of qiyas (equation) is known as Qiyas Ma’al Faariq, namely qiyas/equations that are not properly compared because clearly the two are not the same. As there was a scene in the past, there were those who compared the veil with buns in terms of beauty or the call to prayer with chants in terms of melodiousness. This is clearly a vanity qiyas.

In Islam, the call to prayer is not just a sound or art that emphasizes sonship. Rather it is worship, a noble voice calling the Muslims to prayer and as a sign of the time for prayer. Obviously, very different from the sound of barking dogs.

In fact, in an authentic hadith, the Messenger of Allah (Sallallahu Alaihi Wassallam) explains the virtue of the call to prayer which can cast out demons. From Abu Hurairah Radhiyallahu anhu, he said that the Prophet Sallallahu Alaihi Wassallam said:

إِذَا نُودِىَ بِالأَذَانِ أَدْبَرَ الشَّيْطَانُ لَهُ ضُرَاطٌ حَتَّى لاَ يَسْمَعَ الأَذَانَ فَإِذَا قُضِىَ الأَذَانُ أَقْبَلَ فَإِذَا ثُوِّبَ بِهَا أَدْبَرَ فَإِذَا قُضِىَ التَّثْوِيبُ أَقْبَلَ يَخْطُرُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَنَفْسِهِ يَقُولُ اذْكُرْ كَذَا اذْكُرْ كَذَا. لِمَا لَمْ يَكُنْ يَذْكُرُ حَتَّى يَظَلَّ الرَّجُلُ إِنْ يَدْرِى كَمْ صَلَّى فَإِذَا لَمْ يَدْرِ أَحَدُكُمْ كَمْ صَلَّى فَلْيَسْجُدْ سَجْدَتَيْنِ وَهُوَ جَالِسٌ

Meaning: “When the call to prayer is sounded, Satan turns away while farting until he does not hear the call to prayer. When the call to prayer was finished, he returned. When the iqamah is echoed, the devil turns away again. When the iqamah is finished, the devil returns, he will pass between a person and his lust. He said, ‘Remember that, remember that for something that he didn’t remember before, until the man always doesn’t know how many rak’ahs he prays. If one of you does not know how many rak’ahs he prays, let him prostrate twice while sitting.” (Narrated by Bukhari, no. 608 and Muslim, no. 389).

Almost 77 years of Indonesia’s independence, no one has ever made a fuss and disputed the mosque prayer and the sound of the call to prayer, the life of the community is harmonious, friendly, and harmonious.

It is better to mobilize the nation’s energy to solve various problems of the people and the nation which are complex and clearly in sight. Rare cooking oil, soaring prices for some basic necessities, a pandemic that is still lurking around us and others.

It is hoped that public officials will be more careful in making statements and not cause new noises so that people can live in peace, peace and harmony.

Moreover, Muslims will soon enter the holy month of Ramadan. It takes words, actions and wisdom that can soothe the heart and invite divine blessings. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)