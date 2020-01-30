Vice President Amin to Open Interfaith Initiative for Tropical Forests

Jakarta, MINA – A number of interfaith institutions joined in the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative will hold an ‘Interfaith Initiative for Tropical Forests’ at the Manggala Wanabakti Auditorium, Jakarta, for two days on Thursday and Friday, 30-31 January 2020.

The interfaith institutions include the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Muhammadiyah, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), the Association of Indonesian Churches (PGI), the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference (KWI), and Parisada Hindu Dharma Indonesia (PHDI).

In addition, there is also the Indonesian Confucian High Council (Matakin), the Indonesian Buddhist Association (Permabudhi), the Archipelago Indigenous Peoples Alliance (AMAN), and several other institutions.

The Chairperson of the Initiative Committee, Hayu Prabowo, revealed that Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin was scheduled to attend and at the same time open the event. Besides Ma’ruf Amin, several religious harmony figures such as Din Syamsuddin were also scheduled to attend.

“(Ma’ruf Amin) is scheduled to attend,” Hayu said in a statement received by MINA in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Hayu revealed the initiative was first launched at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, Norway, on June 19, 2017. The launch was organized by the Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment, and led by King Harald V of Norway.

“The summit was attended by Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu and Taoist religious leaders joining indigenous peoples from Brazil, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia, Meso-America, and Peru to make the protection of tropical forests an ethical priority for the world religious community, ” he said.

“Globally and initiatially countries, the aim is to continue the commitment, influence and mobilizing capacity of world religions and religious communities with a coalition of indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments, business partners and science who are already working to protect forests,” he added.

Meawhile, the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative, said Hayu, is a forum for religious leaders and religious communities to work hand in hand with indigenous peoples, governments, civil society, and the business world in actions that protect tropical forests and those who play a role as their guardians.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)