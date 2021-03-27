UN Urges Israel to Stop Settlement Constructions in Occupied Territories

New York, MINA – The UN Special Coordinator for the Negotiations Process in the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, said his deep concern was related to the continued expansion of Israeli settlements, especially in occupied territories.

Winnsland considered this as an act of Israeli occupation which damaged the chances of an independent and geographically integrated Palestinian state.

In his presentation at the UN Security Council regarding the realization of Resolution number 2334, Winnsland said that this settlement activity threatens the hope of a solution for the establishment of two countries, Palinfo reported.

Israel’s illegal settlements are a grave violation of international law.

This UN official urged Israel to immediately stop all types of illegal settlement construction.

Winnsland specifically presented to the UN Security Council the 17th report regarding the realization of Resolution 2334 published in 2016 which calls for Israel to immediately and completely stop all settlement activities on Palestinian land including those from the eastern Al-Quds region and to fully respect the relevant laws.

Winssland said the increase in settlement building activities from December 11, 2020 to March 23, 2021.

He mentioned the plan to build 800 residential units by Israel and has opened a tender for 1,900 residential units in existing settlements in region C in the West Bank, in addition to 210 residential units in eastern Al-Quds.

He said that around 40 percent of the residential building units are in settlements in the West Bank.

“There has been an increase in evictions and confiscation of facilities belonging to Palestinians, including projects funded by the international community,” he said.

He urged Israel to stop all processes of evicting buildings and expelling Palestinians and to commit to international humanitarian law and agree to a Palestinian community that builds legally.

Winnsland stated that building permits issued by Israel to Palestinians are almost impossible to obtain. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)