Israeli Settlers Vandalize and Loot Zanuta School South of Al-Khalil

Al-Khalil, MINA – Israeli Jewish settlers attacked and vandalized Zanuta Mixed Elementary School, located east of Ad-Dhahiriya in southern Al-Khalil, on Sunday, Palestine Information Center reported.

The school, part of the “Sumud and Challenge” initiative, had recently undergone restoration with the help of the local village council and residents in preparation for the return of students.

Eyewitnesses reported that settlers stole essential infrastructure, including iron doors, panelite boards, and classroom partitions, before proceeding to destroy parts of the school.

Fayez Al-Tal, head of the Zanuta village council, stated that this is not the first time settlers have targeted the school. He highlighted that such attacks are part of a broader strategy to displace villagers by destroying their homes, properties, and sources of education.

This incident follows a series of past aggressions, including a major attack in November 2023, when settlers burned and destroyed the school, prompting over 250 villagers to flee their homes on October 28, 2023.

In a related development, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) issued three demolition orders targeting water wells and agricultural rooms in the Hawara area, northeast of Yatta city.

Rateb Al-Jabour, coordinator of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Committees, emphasized that similar demolitions have occurred before deadlines expired, reflecting ongoing efforts to forcibly displace residents in favor of settlement expansion.

These West Bank aggressions are taking place in parallel with the ongoing war in Gaza, which Palestinian sources report has resulted in over 169,000 casualties, widespread destruction, and famine. The situation in both Gaza and the West Bank has been described as one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in recent history. []

