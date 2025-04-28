SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Settlers Vandalize and Loot Zanuta School South of Al-Khalil

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

6 Views

Armed settlers overlook a Palestinian village south of Nablus during confrontations following the setting on fire of Palestinian-owned fields on Jan. 1, 2010. (AFP/Jaafar Ashtiyeh/File)

Al-Khalil, MINA – Israeli Jewish settlers attacked and vandalized Zanuta Mixed Elementary School, located east of Ad-Dhahiriya in southern Al-Khalil, on Sunday, Palestine Information Center reported.

The school, part of the “Sumud and Challenge” initiative, had recently undergone restoration with the help of the local village council and residents in preparation for the return of students.

Eyewitnesses reported that settlers stole essential infrastructure, including iron doors, panelite boards, and classroom partitions, before proceeding to destroy parts of the school.

Fayez Al-Tal, head of the Zanuta village council, stated that this is not the first time settlers have targeted the school. He highlighted that such attacks are part of a broader strategy to displace villagers by destroying their homes, properties, and sources of education.

Also Read: Several Palestinians Kidnapped by Israeli Forces During West Bank Raids

This incident follows a series of past aggressions, including a major attack in November 2023, when settlers burned and destroyed the school, prompting over 250 villagers to flee their homes on October 28, 2023.

In a related development, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) issued three demolition orders targeting water wells and agricultural rooms in the Hawara area, northeast of Yatta city.

Rateb Al-Jabour, coordinator of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Committees, emphasized that similar demolitions have occurred before deadlines expired, reflecting ongoing efforts to forcibly displace residents in favor of settlement expansion.

These West Bank aggressions are taking place in parallel with the ongoing war in Gaza, which Palestinian sources report has resulted in over 169,000 casualties, widespread destruction, and famine. The situation in both Gaza and the West Bank has been described as one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in recent history. []

Also Read: Gaza Faces Full-Scale Humanitarian Collapse as Food Supplies Depleted: UNRWA

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAd-Dhahiriya al-Khalil Fayez Al-Tal Gaza genocide humanitarian crisis IOF demolition orders Israeli occupation Palestinian displacement Rateb Al-Jabour school destruction school looting settlement expansion settlers attack Sumud and Challenge West Bank violence Zanuta School

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Stop Arms sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Protesters Disrupt London Marathon, Demand UK Trade Embargo on Israel

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Vandalize and Loot Zanuta School South of Al-Khalil

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Faces Full-Scale Humanitarian Collapse as Food Supplies Depleted: UNRWA

  • 8 hours ago
Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Health System in Collapse as Crisis Deepens, Says Al-Shifa Director

  • 18 hours ago
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Release Footage of Israeli Captive Rescue Operation

  • Sunday, 27 April 2025 - 07:28 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Genocidal War Leads to Amputation of 1,000 Palestinian Children’s Limbs

  • Saturday, 26 April 2025 - 23:21 WIB
Load More
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:34 WIB
Gaza Baptist Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Admits to Attack Gaza Baptist Hospital

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 21:50 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya detained by Israeli Forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Lawyer Demands Urgent Action Against Torture of Abu Safiya

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza since Dawn Kill Dozens of Palestinians

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Indonesia

AWG and STAI Hold a Seminar in Commemorating 70 Years of the Asian-African Conference

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Israeli occupation forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Sustain 95-Day Aggression on Jenin

  • Saturday, 26 April 2025 - 07:28 WIB
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Release Footage of Israeli Captive Rescue Operation

  • Sunday, 27 April 2025 - 07:28 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us