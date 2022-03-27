Two Palestinian Prisoners, Qadri and Al-Ardah, Are Constantly Being Tortured

Gaza, MINA – The Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission said that Palestinian detainees Yaqoub Qadri and Muhammad al-Ardah are subjected to constant abuse and torture inside Israeli occupation jails.

In a press statement, today, Sunday, the commission stated that the detainee, Qadri, is subjected to poor isolation conditions in the “Eshel” prison, where the occupation authorities refuse to provide him with the necessary treatment, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

It indicated that Qadri suffers from pains in his right hand, shoulder and left foot as a result of the beatings of Nahshon forces during his court session in Nazareth, and he needs to make an X-ray, but he is still waiting for approval.

It added that Qadri needs to have an operation in his eyes due to the closure of the tear duct, which affects vision, and leads to headaches, and it was scheduled to be performed a year and a half ago, but until this moment he is awaiting approval, in addition to his suffering from shortness of breath, and he needs to diagnose his condition and deal with it seriously.

Regarding the detainee, Al-Adra, the commission explained that he suffers from harsh conditions of detention inside the cells of the “Ohli Kedar” prison, where he is held in a cell that lacks the minimum necessities of human life. He is forced to sleep on a dirty and worn out mattress, which aggravated his health condition, and he began suffering severe pain in his back, and was transferred to the prison clinic. The doctor only gave him painkillers, and after long delays, he was given an injection.

It is noteworthy that the detainees Al-Ardah (39 years), from the town of Arraba, south of Jenin, and Qadri from the village of Bir Al-Basha in the Jenin governorate, are two of the six detainees who were freed from Gilboa prison on September 6, 2021, and were re-arrested. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)