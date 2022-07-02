Significant Infections with Coronavirus among Palestinian Prisoners in Negev Prison

Nagev, MINA – The Palestinian Authority of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs reported that there are large infections with the Coronavirus among prisoners in the Israeli Negev prison. MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The authority explained, in a statement, that the occupation prisons administration’s talk that it is not Corona, but another virus, comes with the aim of covering up its crime in not protecting prisoners from this pandemic.

The occupation deliberately neglects Palestinian prisoners and keeps them in difficult humanitarian conditions inside Israeli prisons, which do not comply with international humanitarian standards. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)