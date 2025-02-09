SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Saudi Strongly Condemns Netanyahu’s Remarks on Transferring Palestinians to the Kingdom

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia on Sunday strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent remarks calling for the transfer of Palestinians to the kingdom, Anadolu Agency reported.

In an official statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated its “firm rejection” of such rhetoric, stressing that “the Palestinian people have a right to their land, and they are not infiltrators or immigrants who can be expelled whenever the brutal Israeli occupation wishes.”

The kingdom also stated that “this extremist occupation mentality does not understand what the Palestinian land means to the Palestinian brothers,” and stressed that Israel “does not consider the Palestinian people worthy of life in the first place.”

“The supporters of these extremist ideas are those who prevent Israel from accepting peace,” the ministry said, stressing that Israel has “systematically committed injustice against the Palestinian people for more than 75 years.”

Reaffirming its commitment to a peaceful resolution, Saudi Arabia asserted that “the rights of the Palestinian people will remain firm and no one will be able to deprive them, no matter how long it takes.”

“Permanent peace will not be achieved except by returning to the logic of reason and accepting the principle of peaceful coexistence through the two-state solution,” he added.

On Thursday, Netanyahu suggested that the Palestinians establish their state in Saudi Arabia rather than in their own homeland, dismissing any notion of Palestinian sovereignty.

“The Saudis can establish a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land there,” he said. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagPalestinians Establish state in Saudi Arabia Saudi Strongly Condemns Netanyahu

