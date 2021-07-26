Saudi Arabia Opens Umrah on Sunday, July 25

Makkah, MINA – Saudi Arabia reopened its Muslim holy sites for the Umrah pilgrimage starting from Sunday, according to the state news agency SPA.

“The Grand Mosque is ready to accept pilgrims and Umrah pilgrims,” ​​SPA quoted the Deputy Head of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque as Saad bin Muhammad al-Muhaimid, MEMO reported.

He said worshipers would be accepted in accordance with the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of visitors to the Grand Mosque.

Previously, the pilgrims in 1422H on Friday ended the series of pilgrimage rituals. This worship is carried out by Muslims at least once in their lifetime if they can afford it.

This year’s Hajj is allowed to be attended by 60,000 Saudi nationals and foreigners residing in the kingdom, more than in 2020, which was attended by only 10,000 pilgrims amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (T/RE1)

