Prevent Coronavirus, Mosque Council Spray 10,000 Mosques in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) launched a disinfectant liquid spraying movement to 10,000 mosques in Indonesia at Al Munawar Pancoran Mosque, Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta on Friday, March 13.

The Spraying Movement was inaugurated by DMI General Chairperson Jusuf Kalla accompanied by DMI Secretary General Imam Adaraqudni, Commander of the Tatang Hidayat Mosque Clean Task Force and Mosque Administrators in the Pancoran sub-district.

The Chairperson of DMI said the disinfectant spraying movement was carried out to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the mosque environment. Because the spread of coronavirus occurs in crowded places, because the mosque is a place where crowds gather.

“It’s better to prevent than cure. For this reason, DMI targets that disinfectant spraying can be completed within two months, especially in the Jakarta area, “JK said.

He appealed to people who want to pray to the mosque to bring their own containers from their homes. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA