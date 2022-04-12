Prayers during the Night of Lailatul Qadar in Ramadan

By : Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of MINA

One of the things to look for in the nights of Ramadan is the arrival of Lailatul Qadar. Lailatul Qadar or Night of Glory, which is one night in the holy month of Ramadan which is better than a thousand months (about 83 years).

This refers to the word of God:

لَيْلَةُ الْقَدْرِ ەۙ خَيْرٌ مِّنْ اَلْفِ شَهْرٍۗ

Meaning: “The night of glory is better than a thousand months.” (Surat al-Qadr: 3).

In this verse, Allah explains the true virtue of Lailatul-Qadr. That night was a night that emitted the light of guidance sent down for human happiness. That night was also the laying of the first stone of Islamic law, as the final religion for mankind, which was in accordance with their benefit throughout the ages.

Worship at that night has added value in the form of glory and rewards that are better than the worship of a thousand months.

Jumhur scholars explained, most likely based on the hadiths, Lailatul Qadar will descend on one night among the ten nights at the end of the month of Ramadan. Especially on odd nights but the night of certainty, only Allah knows.

If we get used to every night throughout the nights of Ramadan with various acts of worship and good deeds, of course it will be easier to determine Lailatul Qadar.

Then, what special prayers need to be said to the presence of Allah on Lailatul Qadar?

In particular, the prayer that really needs to be said is as mentioned in the hadith:

اللَّهُمَّ إِنَّكَ عَفُوٌّ تُحِبُّ الْعَفْوَ فَاعْفُ عَنِّي

Meaning: “O Allah. Verily, You are Forgiving, you love to forgive, so forgive me.” (Narrated by Ibn Majah and Ahmad from ‘Aisha Radhiyallahu ‘Anha).

Let’s multiply this prayer on the nights of Ramadan and add other good prayers according to our needs and the benefit of the people.

Hopefully, we can achieve Lailatul Qadar in this month of Ramadan. Amen. (T/RE1)

