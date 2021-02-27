Palestinians Inside Israel Injured by Israeli Police

Arab City, MINA – A number of Palestinians were shot and injured on Friday evening with rubber-coated steel bullets, including one seriously, as Israeli police attacked a protest against the escalation of violence in Arab communities in Israel and the failure of the Israeli police to put a stop to the rising crime.

Israeli police fired rubber-coated metal bullets, and stun grenades, and sprayed wastewater at the protesters, shooting and injuring a number of people with rubber-coated steel bullets, including a 30-year-old man who was shot in the head and critically injured, Wafa reported.

Demonstrators carried coffins resembling the number of people who were murdered since the beginning of this year inside the Arab communities in Israel.

A similar demonstration took place in Tamra, an Arab city in the North District of Israel, during which protesters carried banners demanding the prosecution of criminals and condemning Israeli police complicity and inaction against the rise of crime in Arab towns in Israel.

As 15 people have been killed since the beginning of this year in Arab towns inside Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)