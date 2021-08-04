Palestinians Celebrate Announcement of High School Exams Results

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Education announced the results of the General Secondary School for the year 2021 on Tuesday, with the success of 59,128 male and female students out of 84,000 students who took the exams, with a rate of 71.37%.

The Director General of Measurement, Evaluation and Examinations at the Ministry of Education, Mohammad Awad, pointed out that the number of students who took the exam this year reached (82,924), of whom (59,182) passed with a rate of 71.37%, distributed among the branches as follows: Scientific Branch 85.62%, Literary Branch 65.21%, Entrepreneurship and Business Branch 71.66%, Sharia Branch 67.02, Technology Branch 87.76%, and the success rate in professional branches is 71.23%.

According to MINA’s contributor in Gaza, following the announcement, Palestinian citizens and students are celebrating with fireworks and happy songs after the publication of the Tawjihi high schools’ exams results.

The Tawjihi, which is the General Secondary Education Certification Examination, determines not only whether a student will be permitted to enroll in university, but will also identifies their majors and classes in universities.

Preparations began yesterday throughout the Palestinian territories for the moment of announcing the results of high school – Tawjihi 2021, as sweets and desserts shops, streets, and houses were decorated with flowers, balloons with sound of music in preparation for this moment. (L-K-G/RE1)

