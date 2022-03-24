Palestinian PM Calls on International Community to Pressure Israel to Abide by Signed Agreements

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the international community to pressure Israel to abide by the signed agreements, stop the unjust deductions from Palestinian funds and release the withheld money.

He made these remarks during a meeting at his office in Ramallah with Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anneken Hoetveldt, WAFA reported.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of working to create a serious political path to save the two-state solution, end the occupation, and establish an independent Palestinian state.

“The international community should not use double standards when dealing with the Palestinian issue,” said Shtayyeh, adding that international law, and United Nations and Security Council resolutions on Palestine should be applied.

Speaking about the upcoming donors’ conference, Shtayyeh highlighted the need to focus on mobilizing financial support for Palestine, in light of the financial crisis facing the government, which made it unable to fulfill its obligations.

In addition, he said, a comprehensive reform agenda will be presented by the government during the conference.

Shtayyeh valued Norway’s firm and continuous support for Palestine and its position in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Prime Minister as well stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and providing additional support for projects that contribute to supporting youth and creating job opportunities to reduce unemployment among university graduates, in addition to women’s empowerment and solar energy projects.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)