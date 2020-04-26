Palestinian Figures in Europe Launch Internal Recovery Initiative

London, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinian figures in Europe launched an initiative calling for an immediate restoration of Palestinian internal unity, by restarting comprehensive dialogue.

They signed the petition saying, “After thirteen years, the Palestinian divisions have drained the potential and future of the Palestinian issue.”

With the petition, the Palestinian figures stressed their commitment to uphold the Palestinian unity and political forces in various directions and orientations. They reject divisive policies. Thus quoted from Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Sunday, April 26.

“We see that the only way to resolve disputes and differences is through comprehensive dialogue between Palestinian and their political forces,” Palestinian figures said in a statement.

The Palestinian figures also asked to activate and develop the institutions of Palestine Liberation Organization, in accordance with the principles of the organization which guarantees the participation of all colors of the Palestinian groups through comprehensive elections.

They stressed the importance of rising up with Palestinian national work abroad. Because this is very important effectiveness on various international forums and platforms, especially in the European continent. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)