Palestinian Administrative Detainees Continue to Boycott Occupation Courts for  82nd Day

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian administrative prisoners in Israeli occupation prisons continue to boycott Israeli administrative courts for the 82nd day in a row, to demand an end to the policy of administrative detention under the slogan “Our decision is freedom.”

The administrative detainees are in prisons (Megiddo, Ofer, Negev, Raymon, and Damon), while the largest number of them are in the Negev and Ofer prisons.

The administrative prisoners had announced, in early January, a total and final boycott of all Israeli judicial procedures related to administrative detention.

The occupation authorities continue to issue more administrative detention orders, as the number of orders issued from the beginning of this year until the end of February reached (203).

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, the occupation authorities and prison administrations claim that administrative detainees have secret files that can never be revealed, so the detainee does not know the length of his sentence or the charges against him.

The administrative detainee is often subjected to the renewal of the detention period more than once for a period of three months, six months, or eight, and sometimes it may reach a full year, and in some cases, it has reached seven years.

It’s noteworthy that the number of Palestinian detainees in the occupation prisons reached about 4,500, including 34 women, and about 180 children. (LKG/RE1)

