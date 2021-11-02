Palestine Cinema Day Festival Shows 60 Films

Ramallah, MINA – The 8th edition of the 2021 Palestine Cinema Days Festival will be held in six Palestinian cities, November 3-8, which will feature 60 Palestinian films.

“This year’s Palestine Cinema Day will open at the Palace of Culture, Ramallah, with the screening of the 2022 Oscar-nominated film “The Stranger” (Al-Gharib), by filmmaker Ameer Fakher Eldin from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, according to a press release, as quoted from Wafa on Monday.

A total of 60 films will be shown including fiction films, documentaries and short films that are carefully selected, bringing together cinema fans in six Palestinian cities of Ramallah, Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Gaza, Haifa and Nazareth.

The 8th edition of the film festival will showcase Palestinian independent and artistic productions as well as rich and bold narratives from Arab and international cinema, eflecting Filmlab’s activities throughout the year, and in the same spirit of enhancing cinema culture in Palestine, a series of special films will also be shown for the younger generation.

In addition to film screenings, there are also question and answer sessions and master classes with filmmakers, creating a unique space for discussion about film, and building cultural dialogue and film cooperation between Palestine and the world.

Creating space for art, creativity and innovation, after the fifth year in a row, the three Sunbird Competitions continue to be an important part of Palestine Cinema Day. These three competitive sections aim to highlight the best new short films, feature-length documentaries and promising short film projects related to Palestine.

Meanwhile, the 4th Palestine Film Meeting (PFM) is the festival industry platform, which will also be held in conjunction with the 2021 Palestine Cinema Day activities.

PFM is a unique networking platform for international, Arab and Palestinian film professionals attending Palestine Cinema Day. It aims to improve the Palestinian film industry and link it with the global film industry.

PFM 2021 will explain the composites that affect the wheels of film production. It will also explore the policies and working mechanisms needed to push this industry forward in Palestine and consolidate the work of various stakeholders.

Founded in 2014 by FilmLab Palestine, Palestine Cinema Days is the first and only platform for Palestinian cinema which has a major role in strengthening the Palestinian film industry, fostering local talents and having a major role in strengthening the Palestinian film industry to the international film scene. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)