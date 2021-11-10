Muslims in UK Initiate Climate Change Awareness Campaign

Glasgow, MINA – The Muslim community in the UK is leading several initiatives to raise awareness about climate change and has also launched an environmental conservation campaign.

As quoted from AboutIslam on Wednesday, members of Islamic Relief UK partnered with Scottish hiking group Boots & Beards to draw attention to the need for greater action in the fight against climate change.

Events launched during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), include an eight-kilometer walk at Whitelee Wind Farm, Europe’s largest onshore wind farm.

“This morning, Islamic Relief joined @BootsandBeards for a walk to Whitelee Wind Farm, Scotland’s largest wind farm, powering up to 300,000 homes!” wrote Islamic Relief on Twitter.

“We highlight the importance of renewable energy, how to reduce emissions and what we can do to combat #ClimateChange,” they added.

In another effort, members of an Islamic charity joined thousands of people in a march to call for climate action awareness.

“Islamic Relief and thousands more will march as part of the #COP26 Coalition Global Action Day for Climate Justice. We will call for greater climate action,” Islamic Relief wrote.

In addition, last week, the Central Mosque of Glasgow, Scotland implemented solarization to reduce its emissions. The initiative funded by aid organization Islamic Relief will install 130 solar panels with the aim of reducing about 18,000 kg of CO2 emissions per year.

Environmental sustainability is very important in Islam. Thus, preserving the environment in an Islamic perspective is based on respect for the relationship between oneself and Allah, and Allah’s creation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)