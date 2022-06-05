Meet Ridwan Kamil, Palestinian Ambassador Conveys Condolences

Bandung, MINA – Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al-Shun met the Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil to express his condolences at the Pakuan Building, Bandung on Sunday (June 5).

Zuhair said on behalf of the Palestinian people, he conveyed his deepest condolences for the tragedy that befell Emmeril Khan Mumtadz who drowned in the Aare River, Switzerland.

“At this very difficult time I can say that he is not sad alone. We also feel his sadness, I represent the Palestinian people to convey my deepest condolences,” he said.

The Ambassador hoped that Ridwan Kamil’s family would be given fortitude. “Everything is returned to Allah. innalillahi wainnailaihi rojiun,” he said.

“Hopefully, the late Ananda Eril will be given a wide place and the family is given patience. Good deeds and Islamic faith are accepted by Allah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ridwan Kamil expressed his gratitude for the concern of Ambassador Zuhair and the Palestinian people, he asked for prayers so that the family would be given strength and the search for their child could be facilitated.

“We are sincere about the destiny for our child, we have released him sincerely, with the agreement of the family and the direction of the MUI, the family held an unseen prayer for the deceased,” he said. (T/RE1)

Miraj News Agency (MINA)