Khartoum Province Implements Total Lockdown for Three Weeks

Khartoum. MINA – The Sudanese government, through the Ministry of Health’s National Emergency Response Committee, will implement a total lockdown for the entire Khartoum Region, starting from Saturday within the next three weeks.

The decision was taken because of the increasing number of Positive Cases of COVID-19, which became 29 people until Monday, April 13.

Meanwhile, four people are declared dead, and three were cured, while 270 people were declared Patients Under Supervision (PDP).

Minister of Information and Culture Dr. Faisal Shaleh, explained in a press conference in Khartoum, the decision was taken after holding a three-hour meeting between the Transitional Council and the High Committee for Emergency Health and relevant ministers.

The minister said there were certain exceptions to this total lockdown. among them are permitted to continue operating certain places such as pharmacies and grocery stores in certain environments that provide material needs, and supplies needed by residents.

Previously, the Sudanese government was more alert by closing all Education centers from tertiary institutions to elementary levels throughout the country.

Sudanese police issued a decree prohibiting the movement of public vehicles and private cars carrying passengers to enter and exit between regions, starting Thursday to prevent the spread of the corona virus (covid-19).

Meanwhile, the Sudanese government has imposed a national curfew starting at 20:00 until 6:00 in the morning local time, which began on Tuesday. which a few days later was changed to 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)