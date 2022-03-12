Kashmir Jamia Mosque Holds Friday Prayers, after Closed for 30 Consecutive Weeks

Srinagar, MINA – After 30 weeks of being banned from holding Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Mosque in Srinagar, Kashmir. On Friday, it was again held and attended by more than 3,000 worshipers peacefully under tight security.

After the Government of India revoked Kashmir’s special status in August 2019, Jamia Mosque was closed for several months. The closure then continued due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Jamia Mosque located in the Nowhatta neighborhood is known as a historical religious place. The mosque had been a political center for fighters before the repeal of Article 370 in August 2019.

That Friday saw emotional scenes at the mosque, where large numbers of men, women and children were seen praying, Suchi News reported.

Amid tears, an old woman told TV9 Bharatvarsh, “This is where our prayers are heard.”

After the decline in coronavirus cases, the Srinagar government visited this historic mosque last week, including Inspector General Vijay Kumar of the Kashmir Range. Top district regulatory officials have also inspected the mosque. After that, permission was given to open the mosque.

A prominent Muslim in Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is the Chief Ulama of the Jamia Mosque. Mirwaiz has been under house arrest since August 5, 2019, when the government lifted Article 370.

The Jamia Mosque is located in the Nowhatta area which is considered the center of opposition activity. Prior to August 5, 2019, the area was often under tension due to protests against the decisions of the Government of India. A large number of security forces were deployed outside Jamia Mosque and the city to prevent crowd control. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)