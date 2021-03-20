Jerusalemites Hold A March against Israeli Settlements

Jerusalem, MINA – Jerusalemites participated on Friday, in a demonstration against Israeli settlement and expulsion of residents in Sheikh Jarrah, north of occupied Jerusalem, and launched a call in which they demanded the rescue of the neighborhood.

The marchers called on the world to immediately intervene in order to save the homes threatened by eviction, whose population exceeds 500 Jerusalemites, Wafa reported.

Residents of Sheikh Jarrah in occupied Jerusalem are facing the threat of a new catastrophe after the Israeli occupation authorities notified a number of families to evacuate their homes, in order to replace settlers in their place.

The occupation plans to expand settlement projects in the neighborhood, with the aim of encircling the Old City and penetrating Palestinian neighborhoods with settlement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)