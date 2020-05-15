Jerusalem Observer: Israel Judaizes Through Infrastructure

Jerusalem, MINA – Fakhri Abu Diab, Jerusalem affairs observer stated the occupying municipal authorities are trying to implement a wide Judaization project in the northern area of ​​the Old City in occupied Jerusalem, through the establishment of integrated infrastructure.

Abu Diab pointed out that the “District Planning and Development Committee” in the occupied municipality approved a structural plan in the Al-Masara and Bab Al-Sahirah districts, to expand the Bab Al-Amud tunnel by dismantling the bus station in the Al-Masara district.

He told Madinatu al-Quds on Thursday, the occupation moved through the northern part of the old city project from the Bab Al-Amoud area and Nablus Road to the tunnel road and Salahuddin and Sultan Salman roads. The project continues into the Al-Masara and Bab Al-Sahirah neighborhoods, to the Wadi Al-Joz and Masharef Sheikh Jarrah areas.

According to the municipality of occupation, the plan which was agreed upon after years of failure, because it had been frozen, included a number of changes, with the aim of immediately encouraging the formation of new areas for employment, trade and new hotels in East Jerusalem.

“The project also includes a master plan for the Ras al-Amud area, which was recently approved and implemented. Other, there are also outline plans for the Wadi al-Joz area, which are expected to be approved by the Planning and Development Committee in the coming months, “he said.

According to the claim of the occupation municipality, the purpose of expanding the tunnel that would extend the bus terminal and parking lot was to reduce traffic congestion at the end of the Al-Masara and Al-Anbiya roads.

The Al-Masara neighborhood is located a few dozen meters from Bab Al-Amud, the main entrance to the old city of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“The area clearly shows the Arab-Jerusalem identity and the urban environment shows different architectural diversity,” he continued.

Over the years, the occupation authorities have targeted the environment, especially commercial traffic, through changes in parking position and prevention of loading and unloading of goods, which negatively affect the position of traders.

Although many protests were raised by landowners, the Department of Islamic Waqf and environmental traders, at several sessions in Israeli courts, the occupying city government insisted on its approval. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)