Jakarta to Prepare 47,000 Qurbani Animals for Idul Adha

Jakarta, MINA – The Jakarta Maritime, Agriculture, and Food Security (KPKP) Agency estimates that the need for Qurbani animals in Jakarta during Idul Adha 1443 Hijri will reach 47,000 animals. The current availability of Qurbani animals is about 42,000 animals, Beritajakarta reported.

KPKP Agency Head Suharini Eliawati said the stock shortage would be met within this week. “Because there are approximately 5,000 animals still on the way,” she stated on Tuesday (July 5).

Regarding the procedure for importing Qurbani animals after June 24, 2022, she explained it must comply with the licensing procedures for the importation of animals with the aim that the sale or storage location is in a location set by the mayor or regent.

Aside that, the seller can access online at the jakevo.jakarta.go.id page to get a permit to import livestock to Jakarta.

Residents were also urged to report to local officials if sick animals were found and also routinely disinfect or clean vehicles, equipment, animals, and waste.

“We need the community’s role in reporting suspected cases of disease and maintaining the biosecurity of the holding cages to prevent infectious animal diseases,” she explained. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)