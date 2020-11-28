Israeli Police Bans Palestinians for Praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli police on Friday prevented hundreds of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform Friday prayers for five consecutive weeks.

According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency correspondents, Israeli police stopped worshipers from the West Bank at a checkpoint at the entrance to the Old City in Jerusalem.

Israeli police ask all Muslims to show their identities to ensure that they do not come from the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians, who were prevented from reaching the Al-Aqsa Mosque, performed Friday prayers on the streets near the Old City.

Israeli police set up a checkpoint at the entrance to the Old City on Friday morning.

Imam of the Al-Aqsa Mosque Syekh Yusuf Abu Sneina in his Friday sermon emphasized that “Al-Aqsa Mosque is only for Muslims”.

Thousands of East Jerusalem and Palestinians living in Israel can perform Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque amid tight security measures.

Israel requires residents of the West Bank and Gaza Strip to obtain special permission to reach Jerusalem or pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)