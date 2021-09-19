Israeli Police Arrest Two Detainees Escaped from Gilboa Prison

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli police say they have arrested two Palestinian prisoners who escaped on September 6, found in the eastern district of the city of Jenin. Al Jazeera reported.

Thus the six escaped prisoners had been caught.

Police announced on Twitter on Sunday that the two men had surrendered after being surrounded by security forces acting on intelligence reports.

“Two detainees, Nayef Kamamji and Munadel Yacoub Infeiat surrendered, after soldiers and police surrounded their safe house in Jenin,” said Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee.

The Israeli army spokesman posted photos on Twitter of the last two detainees in their arrest.

The six Palestinians emerged from Israel’s Gilboa prison through a tunnel dug under the sink in their cell.

Two were re-arrested on September 10, and two more the following day. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)