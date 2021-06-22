Israeli Occupation Launches Massive Campaign of Arrests throughout West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces launched a massive arrest campaign in the occupied West Bank cities, targeting at least 30 citizens on Tuesday at dawn.

The Prisoners Information Office said that the campaign centered in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, near the city of Salfit, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

The Israeli occupation forces conducted massive searches in the houses and arrested many Palestinians in the town, including Ramzi Merhi, Imran Merhi, Anas Merhi, Ahmed Merhi, Ikrimah Merhi, Ammar Merhi, Yahya Merhi, Ayoub Merhi, Saed Asi, Mujahid Merhi, Mohammad Merhi and Abdul Rahman Merhi.

He added that the Israeli occupation forces arrested the Palestinian activist, Iyad Nazim Abu Jaish, from the village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, and the young man, Islam Jaghob, from the town of Beita, in the south.

In Jenin, the Israeli soldiers stormed the city and arrested Haitham Kafarini, Abdul Rahman Hazem and Mohammed Mahmoud Jaafar and bader Mallah.

In the Shweikeh suburb near Tulkarm, the soldiers arrested the two brothers, Ammar and Yahya Abu Zahra. The two young men, Jihad Abu Ramoz and Harbi Al-Rajabi from the town of Silwan, and the two young men, Yazan Al-Basti and Mahran Al-Rajabi from the Old City of Jerusalem, were also arrested, while the soldiers left a summon for the young Uday Ghaith.

Yesterday evening, the occupation arrested the young men, Mohammad al-Ghazawi, Ahmad Shawish, Mohammad Sayes, Mohammad Amouri and Mohammad Arawi, from Jenin refugee camp, while they were west of the town of Ya’bad in the south.

In the same context, the Israeli occupation soldiers stormed the house of the prisoner, Usaid Shtayyeh, in the village of Salem, east of Nablus. (L/MS/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)