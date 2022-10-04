Israeli Occupation Forces Prevent Palestinian Citizens to Enter Nablus

Nablus, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces closed on Sunday, 2, 2022, the Israeli Hawara and Beit Furik military checkpoints, and prevented Palestinian citizens from entering the city of Nablus, MINA Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces, at the two checkpoints, prevented the Palestinian citizens from entering the city, which caused a movement crisis in the place.

In a related context, the occupation forces arrested two Palestinian youths from Bethlehem this morning.

Local Palestinian sources reported that the Israeli occupation forces detained the two young men, Mohammad Hijazi and Hamada Hijazi, after they raided the homes of their relatives and searched them in the Al-Saff Street area in the center of the city.

On a daily basis, the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem witness incursions and arrests of Palestinians by the Israeli occupation forces, in addition to the Israeli restrictions on Palestinian citizens. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)