Israeli Occupation Forces Continue to Raid in West Bank

Tubas, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces continued to raid and besiege Tamoun town and Far’a camp south of Tubas for the fifth consecutive day, Wafa reported.

The occupation forces continued to send military reinforcements to Far’a camp and Tamoun town, while all entrances to the two areas continued to be closed and a siege was imposed on them.

The water supply remained cut off from Tamoun town and Far’a camp for the fifth day after the occupation forces destroyed and destroyed the water supply and infrastructure, in addition to the blackout in some parts of the two areas.

The people in Far’a camp and Tamoun town are in dire need of basic food supplies, as well as baby milk, but the occupation forces still do not allow them to enter, which makes the humanitarian situation very bad.

In Tamoun town, the occupation forces continued to raid dozens of homes of residents and detain them.

They detained 11 people yesterday and took them to a field investigation operation. The occupation forces continued to raid many homes in al-Far’a camp and destroy their contents.

While the raids and sieges continue, dozens of citizens are still forced to leave their homes on the outskirts of Tamoun city and Far’a camp, which have been turned by the occupation forces into military posts.

During the past two days, the occupation forces have also carried out several bombing operations via drones in various areas of Tamoun city, which did not result in any injuries, while yesterday, through loudspeakers, they imposed a curfew on Tamoun city until next Sunday, noting that citizens basically cannot leave their homes since the beginning of the raids.

Tamoun city has been facing increased agricultural losses since the beginning of the raids due to the inability of farmers to reach their lands, harvest their crops, and tend to them.

In addition, livestock and livestock farmers have not been able to reach their livestock and poultry farms, considering that they need follow-up, water, and feed, which threatens to kill many of them and cause great losses in the area.

The infrastructure in Tamoun city and Far’a camp has also witnessed great damage by the occupation bulldozers, coinciding with the ongoing raids and siege.

The occupation’s drones and helicopters continue to conduct intensive flights in the skies of Tubas province, with the ongoing aggression, in which dozens of patrols participate, in addition to bulldozers, heavy machinery, and hundreds of soldiers. []

