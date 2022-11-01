Israeli Occupation Demolishes Two Palestinian Buildings near Hebron

Hebron, MINA – Israeli occupation bulldozers demolished on Monday two Palestinian three-storey apartment buildings east of Hebron, under the pretext of building without a permit, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The occupation forces pushed a crowd of their forces into the area, accompanied by several bulldozers and machines, and began to demolish the two buildings. The occupation forces claimed that the two buildings were built without their permission.

According to Palestinian sources, the two buildings belong to the Palestinian Azzam Jaber, who lives in the Baqa’a area.

Azzam Jaber said, “The occupation mechanisms started from the morning hours to demolish his three-storey house in the Al-Baqa’a area, east of Hebron.

He pointed out that his house was ready for housing, as the family intended to move to it during the coming period.

From the beginning of this year until the end of last September, the Israeli occupation demolished 233 Palestinian homes in the West Bank and Jerusalem, including 44 homes in Hebron, according to the documentation of the Land Research Center. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)