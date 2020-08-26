Israeli Missiles Destroy Farmlands and Bulidings in Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes and tanks on Tuesday at dawn bombed various areas in Rafah and Khan Yunis in the southern area of ​​the Gaza Strip.

According to local sources, as quoted by Palinfo, Israeli warplanes fired two missiles at Palestinian farmland east of Rafah City.

Meanwhile, at the same time in Khan Yunis, Israeli tanks stationed at the border opened fire at two observation posts east of Khan Yunis City.

“No injuries were reported in the attack, but the buildings around the bombed targets suffered partial damage,” the report said.

The Israeli occupation army issued a statement that the attack took place in response to a fire balloon launched from the Gaza Strip towards nearby Israeli settlements.

The Israeli military has been bombing the Gaza Strip every day since August 10, exacerbating the situation in the besieged enclave amid a worsening coronavirus and power crisis.

In addition, the incendiary balloons that from Gazacontinued to launch were successful in troubling the settlements, from land fires to power blackouts due to incendiary balloons hitting electric poles. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).