Israeli Forces Launch Massive Arrest Campaign in West Bank

Jerusalem, MINA – Today, Thursday, the Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of arrests and raids, targeting 25 Palestinian citizens of the occupied West Bank.

In the city of Bethlehem, the occupation forces arrested six citizens: Muhammad Daajneh, 19, Obada Quneis, 21, Ezz Shusha, 16, Younis Hasasna, 32, Milad Hasasna, 27, and Muhammad Obayat, 42.

From Nablus, the occupation army arrested five citizens from Salem village and Al Fara’a camp, they are: Murad Issa, Hamdi Issa, Nour Issa, Rashid Rashidat and Sanad Sawalma, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

From Hebron, the occupation forces arrested four citizens: Imran Shawar Al-Tamimi, Mujahid Haitham Al-Qawasmeh, Suleiman Nawaf Al-Zagarna, and Musa Jihad Faqusa.

From Jerusalem, the occupation forces arrested the two young men, Ahmed Akram Al-Sara’awi and Bilal Yousef Manasra, after raiding their homes and tampering with their contents in Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem.

From Jenin, the occupation forces arrested the young man, Ali Anwar Marzouk, and Islam Bajawi, from the town of Ya’bad, west of Jenin.

From Qalqilya, the two young men, Mufid Abdullah Suleiman and Ihab Jamal Odeh, were arrested, in addition to the arrest of the freed prisoner, Muawiyah Sufyan Abu Laila. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)