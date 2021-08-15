Israel Warns Escalation of Resistance in West Bank and Gaza

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli military warned the potential for escalation of resistance and violence in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

A senior Israeli army official in a statement quoted by the official Kan 11 television broadcaster, predicted an escalation between the Palestinians and Israel if no agreement was reached with resistance factions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank on a calm situation (truce).

As Israel prepares to agree to the construction of 2,200 housing units in Jewish settlements located in the West Bank, an informed Palestinian source reported that resistance factions in Gaza are studying “options for escalating popular resistance.” Palinfo reported on Sunday.

The same source said, in a press statement that the leadership of the Palestinian resistance factions is having discussions on the initiative towards escalating popular resistance under the existing scenario, in response to Israel’s plans to expand settlements in the West Bank, prevent construction in Gaza and tighten the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The source, who did not reveal what the escalation would look like. The factions now see that there is an attempt to pass a new plan targeting Al-Quds and isolating Gaza through a blockade to plunge it into a life crisis until Israel alone controls Al-Quds and the West Bank.

The faction rejects the escalation of settlement construction in the West Bank and warns of an Israeli-American plan that includes providing facilities for Palestinians and permitting the construction of some buildings in area C (in the West Bank) in exchange for the expansion of Jewish settlements.

Last week the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Israel was in the process of ratifying the construction of 2,200 housing units in Jewish settlements located in the occupied West Bank and would in return allow the construction of 1000 Palestinian buildings in area (C) which covers about 60% of the land, area of ​​the West Bank. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)