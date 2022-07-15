Israel to Reopen Airport for Palestinians, if Lawsuits at ICC are Stopped

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel is considering reopening Ramon Airport to Palestinians in return for stopping prosecuting Tel Aviv at the International Criminal Court (ICC), Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation Network (KAN), the opening of flights to Palestine is aimed at “political calm.”

The plan was prepared as part of US President Joe Biden’s visit to areas where Palestinians can get to the airport via a safe route, KAN said.

Bliden arrived in Israel Wednesday on his first regional tour of the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

The plan was supported by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, KAN said.

Last December, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Gantz that the termination of procedures against Israel at the ICC should be conditioned by adopting a political initiative.

In March 2021, the Hague-based court said it was opening a full investigation into Israel for alleged war crimes committed in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)