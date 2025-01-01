Israel Bombs Sewage Pumping Station in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Municipality has warned of sewage overflow in the Az-Zeitoun district, after Israeli occupation forces bombed the emergency system of a sewage pumping station in the early hours of Monday, the Palestine Information Center has reported.

The municipality said that its emergency plan to deal with sewage in the district has been disrupted by the Israeli strikes, warning of a health and environmental disaster in the area.

Officials have called on local and international organizations to help address the situation and repair the damage to prevent it from getting worse. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)