Indonesian Government Confirms 6,383 New Cases of Covid-19 on Saturday

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government continues to inform the latest data on Covid-19. On Saturday, it was reported that there were an additional 6,383 new cases that occurred in several provinces.

Meanwhile, for the recovery rate, there are 4,914 people in Indonesia who have recovered from COVID-19. The total number who have recovered from Corona is 6,381,119 people.

Data on the development of the spread of COVID-19 was submitted by the COVID-19 Handling Task Force on Saturday updated every day at 12.00 p.m.

With these additions, the total number of COVID-19 cases found in Indonesia from March 2020 to today is 6,603,195 cases.

In addition, it was reported that 25 positive patients died. Thus, the total number of positive COVID-19 patients who died was 159,348 people.

The government has also implemented community activity restrictions (PPKM) levels 1 to 4 to suppress the spread of Corona. Residents are asked to comply with the rules imposed during PPKM. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)