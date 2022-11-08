Indonesia Ready to Welcome G20 Leaders

President Jokowi accompanied by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi when inspecting a number of places that will be used as the location for the G20 Summit, on Tuesday (08/11/2022). (Photo: BPMI Setpres/Laily Rachev)

Bali, MINA – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo stated that Indonesia is ready to welcome guests and hold a High Level Conference (G20 Summit) which will be held on 15-16 November 2022 in Bali Province.

“So it’s already D-7, I have checked from this morning to the smallest points, we have checked everything and I want to say we are ready to receive G20 guests,” said President Jokowi after visiting the location of the G20 Summit in Bali, Tuesday, as quoted from the Setkab.go.id page.

Jokowi explained that until now there have been 17 heads of state/heads of government who have stated that they will be present at the upcoming G20 Summit in Bali. Among them are President of the United States Joe Biden and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

“Yes, that’s for sure 17,” said the President.

Meanwhile, regarding the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Jokowi said the two leaders were still considering the situation and conditions in their respective countries.

“A few days ago I also made the phone call, spoke on the phone with President Putin and President Zelensky, he said he would be there if conditions allowed,” said the President.

Jokowi emphasized that the presence of heads of state and heads of government at the G20 Summit in Bali this time was an honor, given the unfavorable world conditions.

“I think in a normal position it is normal that 17-18 people attend, this is an abnormal position, the world is very difficult, all countries are very difficult, if the attendance reaches that number I think it is also very good, very good,” said the President. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)