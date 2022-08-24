Indonesia Confirms 4,858 New Cases of Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – Launching data from Indonesia’s Covid-19 Task Force, as of Tuesday there were an additional 4,858 new cases of corona. This brings the total to 6,323,715 positive cases of Corona.

Meanwhile, the number of those who recovered from the Corona case increased by 5,134 people to 6,117,792 people.

Meanwhile, the number of people who died from the Corona virus in Indonesia increased by 24 people to 157,420 people.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Indonesia reached 48,503 cases, down 300 from the day before.

The government asks the public to have a high and collective responsibility to comply with health protocols. Because to suppress the Corona outbreak, starting from reducing the transmission rate.

For this reason, the government emphasizes the importance of 5M behavior, namely wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining distance, avoiding crowds, and limiting mobility.

Based on many studies, diligently washing hands can reduce the risk of transmitting viruses, including the Corona virus by 35 percent.

While wearing a mask can reduce the risk of transmitting the Corona virus by up to 45 percent if you wear a cloth mask. Meanwhile, if you use a medical mask, the risk of transmission is reduced by 75 percent. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)