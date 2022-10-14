Independent Team Submits Kanjuruhan Tragedy Invigation Report to President

Jakarta, MINA – The Joint Independent Fact Finding Team (TGIPF) Kanjuruhan submitted a report containing the results of the investigation and recommendations to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, Friday, at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta.

“We have conveyed to the President everything we found and all recommendations for all stakeholders, both from the government ([Ministry] PUPR [Public Works and Public Housing], Menpora [Minister of Youth and Sports], Menkes [Minister of Health]), and We have written down the recommendations one by one in the 124 pages of the report,” said Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) and TGIPF Chair Mahfud MD after meeting with Jokowi.

Mahfud said that the TGIPF report would be used as input for preparing transformation steps in the field of sports, especially football, in the country.

“Later, the results of the report will be processed by the President for national sports policies by involving stakeholders, of course, according to the laws and regulations,” he said.

Mahfud said that in his report TGIPF provided a number of notes, including the legal responsibility for the incident at the Kanjuruhan Stadium.

“This is where we then provide the final notes that were underlined by the President, the National Police in order to continue the investigation of criminal acts against other people who are also strongly suspected of being involved and must be criminally responsible in this case. TGIPF has many indicative findings for the Police to investigate,” he said.

In addition to legal responsibilities, TGIPF also provides notes on the moral responsibilities of stakeholders.

“As for moral responsibility, each of them is welcome to take the necessary steps as a form of accountability for civilized Indonesian people,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)