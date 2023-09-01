Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur: Working Together to Liberate Al-Aqsa

Bogor, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, the Trustee of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) emphasized that all movements must work together in the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian independence.

“The liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestinian independence can only be done in synergy, or in the Shari’a it is said in congregation,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur at the 15th anniversary of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in the H. Muhyiddin Hamidy Hall, Al Islamic Boarding School Complex -Fatah Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Friday.

“The nature of Muslims is to unite. “It is impossible for Allah to order unity, if it cannot be put into practice,” he said, quoting Ali Imran’s letter verse 103, in the anniversary with the theme “Bringing Unity to Spread Goodness for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestinian Independence”.

He said, in that struggle requires infak in the way of Allah. Infak at the beginning of the struggle was far more important, as the struggle before independence was more important than after independence.

He quoted Surah Al-Hadid verse 10, which states that people were not the same who spent (their wealth) and fought before the conquest (of Mecca). They are higher in rank than those who spend (their wealth) and fight after that.

In the struggle against the Jewish Zionists who are currently occupying Palestine, Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur assured that the struggle of believers will definitely win.

“The Jews will definitely lose. The history of the Jewish people is a history of defeat and suffering. “Because they always violate Allah’s law,” he continued.

He explained Surah Al-Hasyr verse 14, about the reasons why the Jews could be defeated, because they were basically very afraid, the unity between them was only external, the hostility between them was very great and they did not use their wits.

They are an unreasonable people, because they are hostile to the truth, against common sense and do not understand the majesty of Allah. “They can’t possibly beat God. Their mind is really stupid, “he continued.

In the occupied land, Israelis themselves demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu every weekend, which has entered the 34th consecutive week.

“This is where literacy is important, read more, Iqra’. Many young people don’t understand what Al-Aqsa means or where it is located. “Try creating a kind of Palestinian museum or library as a place for literacy,” he added.

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) was born from the International Conference on Real Action to Return the Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Arms of Muslims, at Wisma ANTARA Jakarta on 20 Sha’ban 1429 AH, coinciding with 21 August 2008 AD, the anniversary of the burning of the Aqsa Mosque on 21 August 1969. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)