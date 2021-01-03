Helath Ministry: Covid-19 Vaccination in Indonesia Takes 15 Months

Jakarta, MINA – The spokesperson for Covid-19 Vaccination from the Ministry of Health, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said that Covid-19 vaccination in Indonesia takes about 15 months, starting from January 2021 to March 2022.

“In total we need 15 months, which will be calculated from January 2021 to March 2020. This is 15 months of vaccination, which we will do gradually,” said Siti Nadia Tarmizi in a press conference to update the target for completion of vaccination and Covid-19 vaccine readiness. virtually, Sunday.

She said the 15-month vaccination was aimed at completing the Covid-19 Vaccination Program which will be conducted in 34 provinces and reach a total population of 81.5 million people.

According to her, the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination for 15 months will take place for two periods, namely the first period from January to April 2021 and will prioritize 1.3 million health workers and 17.4 million public officers in 34 provinces. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)