Halal Food Festival Back in London This Month

London, MINA – Europe’s largest halal food festival is set to return to London later this month, attracting thousands of foodies from the UK and abroad.

In its sixth year, the London Halal Food Festival (LHFF) in partnership with Tariq Halal will be be held at London Stadium Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, British Muslim Magazine reported.

The event, normally held on September 25-26, is organized and managed by Algebra Consulting who are also responsible for some of the world biggest Muslim Consumer events and platforms, thus quoted from AboutIslam on Saturday.

“We first created the festival with a view to it becoming a platform where communities and cultures could come together by simply using food as a vehicle, and it’s very exciting to see how much it’s grown over the years,” said Waleed Jahangir, Managing Director at Algebra Consulting States.

“We’re particularly excited to be relaunching at London Stadium, right in the heart of the community.”

The outdoor new venue was selected to ensure maximum space for social distancing.

“We are delighted to host this exciting event on our Stadium Island which brings the food, music and culture of the Muslim community together in one place for a weekend for everyone to enjoy,” Graham Gilmore, CEO, London Stadium, said.

Tens of thousands of people have been attending the annual London Halal Food Festival at Tobacco Dock since 2016 to enjoy two days of food, fun and live entertainment.

The only event of its kind in Europe, The London Halal Food Festival brings together a diverse variety of cultural foods showcasing up to 30 different halal cuisines from across the globe.

The concept of halal, meaning permissible in Arabic has traditionally been applied to food.

Muslims should only eat meat from livestock slaughtered by a sharp knife from their necks, and the name of Allah, the Arabic word for God, must be mentioned. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)