Germany Confirms Two Cases of Omicron Variant

Berlin, MINA – Germany on Saturday confirmed the country’s first two cases of the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus, which was recently detected in South Africa.

“Two people with the newly discovered variant came to Germany from South Africa on Wednesday,” the Bavarian State Ministry of Health said in a statement, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

According to the statement, the two people who were infected with the new coronavirus have now been quarantined.

The statement urged those who have been in South Africa in the past 14 days to reduce contact, get tested and contact the health department.

South African scientists announced that the Omicron variant had several mutations that could carry the risk of reinfection. The same variant was also detected in neighboring Botswana, as well as Hong Kong, and was first detected on November 12-22.

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the strain a “variant of concern,” naming it Omicron.

Several countries around the world have now banned flights from several African countries, such as South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini, due to concerns over the new variant. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)