Gaza Holds Online Ramadan During Covid-19

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Waqf and Religious Affairs in Gaza said that all religious activities in the month of Ramadan such as Quran recitation, tahsin and fiqh and aqeedah majlis which are usually held at the mosque, it will be held online.

It is done after the Waqaf Ministry on Monday decided to extend the ban on congregational prayers at the mosque for the next four weeks. It will have an impact on Ramadhan activities that are only a few days away. Thus quoted from Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Tuesday, April 24.

With the decision, the ministry will implement an alternative plan, namely the implementation of an online religious agenda, including the “Happy House” program which will be released at the beginning of Ramadan, including information, competitions and fiqh questions and scientific material related to Ramadan.

The Ministry has also prepared online channels to release religious agendas during Ramadan, so that they can benefit citizens, and fulfill the spiritual needs they are accustomed to getting after praying at the mosque.

Deputy Chief Minister of Waqaf, Abdel-Hadi Al-Agha appealed to all citizens to be patient in responding to the government’s decision regarding the direction of the ulama and medical experts.

According to data from the Palestinian health ministry, the number of infected coronavirus in the Palestinian territories reached more than 430 cases, including 13 cases in Gaza.

Therefore, Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza asks residents to continue to take preventative measures, namely by avoiding crowds and maintaining social distance. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)