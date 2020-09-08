Former Coach of Indonesian Football, Alfred Riedl Passed Away

Jakarta, MINA – Sorrowful news surrounds the world of football in the country. The former coach of the Indonesian Football national team, Alfred Riedl passed away.

Alfred Riedl passed away on Monday evening Austrian time. He passed away at the age of 70 years.

The news of Riedl’s death was known from Austrian media reports (Kurier.at). Riedl died of cancer.

The Austrian coach has led the Indonesian national team in three different periods, namely 2010-2011, 2013-2014, and 2016-2017.

During the training of the Indonesian national team, Riedl had recorded the best achievement when he brought the Red and White team to the final and was runner-up in the 2010 AFF Cup.

The news of Riedl’s death was also broadcast by his former assistant at the Indonesian national team, Wolfgang Pikal. “At the age of 70, Alfred Riedl died last night,” he said.

“RIP coach Alfred, my friend and mentor, thank you for the friendship and knowledge, knowledge, experience that you shared with me,” he added.

Not only in Indonesia, Riedl’s name is also quite well known in Southeast Asian football, he has coached the Vietnam to Laos national team. In Vietnam and Laos, he has also been labeled a successful coach.

“Goodbye, Alfred Riedl. Your suit once made Indonesian football lovers feel proud, ”said Pikal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)