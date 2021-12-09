First Time, Saudi Crown Prince Visits Qatar

Doha, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Doha on Wednesday for his first visit to Qatar since the two countries healed their rift earlier this year.

He was greeted by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani upon arrival at Doha International Airport, Qatar’s news agency QNA reported.

The visit was the Saudi crown prince’s first to Doha since the two countries signed a reconciliation deal that ended more than three years of political strife between the two Gulf states.

Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Qatar is part of his visit to Oman and the United Arab Emirates to prepare for the upcoming Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit on December 14.

He is also scheduled to visit Bahrain and Kuwait. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)