Facebook Close Prominent Islamic Organization’s Muhammadiyah Account

Jakarta, MINA – The Facebook of prominent Islamic organization in Indonesia ‘Muhammadiyah: Islamic Movement of Kememadjoean’ is known to have been frozen by the giant social networking company from California, USA.

Based on the announcement by Muhammadiyah, the official account was closed for allegedly violating community standards regarding dangerous individuals and organizations.

However, it is not known which uploads were suspected of causing the suspension of the account from the oldest Islamic organization in Indonesia.

“So from this Admin will create a new group again, waiting for further information,” said the announcement on Monday as quoted from Republika.

Furthermore, it is known that initially only the admin could view and open the account. For this reason, Facebook offers to review the account. Facebook, it is known to give until January 10, 2021.

Muhammadiyah has approved the review. However, it was discovered that the Muhammadiyah group had finally been deactivated, shortly after the request for a review was processed.

Until this news was published, Muhammadiyah did not know the reason for closing the account. Muhammadiyah has not been able to confirm further information regarding this matter.

“I don’t know yet,” said the general secretary of PP Muhammadiyah Abdul Mu’ti when confirmed on Monday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)