EU to Strengthen Cooperation with Turkey on Border Security

Ankara, MINA – The European Union intends to strengthen cooperation with Turkey on the issues of irregular migration and border security, said the head of the EU Delegation to Turkey, Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut.

Speaking at a news conference in the eastern Turkish province of Van, Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut told how in recent years the EU provided support worth over €350 million, adding that the bloc is ready to maintain cooperation and support on the issue. The Hurriyet Daily News reported on Wednesday (Sept, 15).

He said the EU is closely following developments in Afghanistan, especially immigration and security, after the Taliban formed an interim government last week.

Meyer-Landrut said the EU joins Turkey in its aim to support the countries neighboring Afghanistan to provide asylum for Afghan refugees and ensure their safety.

While Turkey and the EU agree on ways to manage immigration and borders, the issue gained further importance on the country’s eastern border with recent developments, he added.

Underlining that the EU intends to prevent illegal immigration, Meyer-Landrut said the bloc also wants to increase and strengthen the capacity for immigration management and prevent human trafficking plus the smuggling of drugs and arms as well.

Concerns have risen over a possible spike in migrants from Afghanistan due to the United States’ pullout from the country after two decades.

Turkey hosts nearly 5 million refugees, more than any country in the world.

After the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011, Turkey adopted an “open-door policy” for people fleeing the conflict, granting them “temporary protection” status.

Afghans are believed to be the second-largest refugee community in Turkey after Syrians while authorities say there are 182,000 registered Afghan migrants in the country and up to an estimated 120,000 unregistered ones.

Many of the migrants arriving via Iran are heading for Istanbul to find work or passage to another coastal city from which to embark for Europe. (T/RS2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)