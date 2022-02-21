EU Allocates €40 Million in Humanitarian Aid for Sudan

Khartoum, MINA – The European Union on Sunday announced the allocation of €40 million ($45.2 million) for humanitarian aid to vulnerable people in Sudan.

In a statement, the EU mission in Sudan said the allocation confirms the EU commitment to supporting the Sudanese people, Anadolu Agency reported.

Sunday’s move was part of the EU’s general allocation of €294.2 million ($332.9 million) in aid to East and Southern Africa in 2022.

The EU provides regular humanitarian aid to Sudanese displaced by the conflict in the western Darfur region. The European aid includes support in the fields of food, water, education and protection.

In August 2020, the Sudanese government signed a peace agreement with the rebel coalition of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) to end years of conflict in Darfur, South Kordofan, and the Blue Nile states.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)